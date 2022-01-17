WATCH: Light snow through the rest of Monday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Winter storm warning remains in effect for Central New York into Monday night for the combination of snow and ice.

KEY POINTS:

A winter storm will impact CNY through Monday night

An additional 1-3” of snow is possible Monday afternoon

Watch for blowing and drifting snow during the afternoon and evening

Turns colder and windier the second half of the day Monday

MONDAY AFTERNOON:

The next wave of widespread snow is beginning to build into CNY this afternoon as the storm moves into New England.

Another 1 to 3 inches of snow is likely for many between about noon and 7 pm. Winds will also crank up during the afternoon as the storm starts to pull away with some blowing and drifting snow kicking up too. Watch for low visibility along with slick, snow-covered roads for the evening commute.

MONDAY EVENING:

Winds are northwesterly and gusting over 30 mph which will lead to blowing and drifting snow

Getting some help from Lake Ontario

The Monday evening commute may be a slow go too, especially if we get a burst of snowfall from Lake Ontario. Eventually, we do transition to more localized lake effect snow Monday night.

Snowstorm totals, by 7 p.m. Monday will be close to a foot in some areas north and west of Syracuse.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Northwest winds will be gusting to 30-40 mph Monday night. This will produce some lake snow southeast of Lake Ontario, including the Syracuse area. Another 2 to 6 inches of additional snow is possible during this time.

Outside of the snow, we have colder air coming in. Although thankfully not as cold as this past weekend, temperatures will fall into the teens overnight with wind chills at or below zero.

TUESDAY:

Lake effect snow is expected to linger at least through lunchtime with another coating to an inch or two possible southeast of Lake Ontario, especially in the hills south of Syracuse.

It’s a brisk and cold day too with highs only reaching up to around 20, but wind chills likely starting at or below zero (-10 to 0)!

We should also see some sun develop Tuesday, especially for the afternoon as the air turns drier with high pressure building in during the day.