WATCH: Light snow tapers to lake effect east of Lake Ontario Monday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)

MONDAY:

After some snow showers through mid-Monday morning, it should turn pretty uneventful and mainly dry for most the rest of the day.

The exception will be across areas east of Lake Ontario, especially the Tug Hill where another 2 to 6 inches of snow will be possible on Monday.

Most, including the Syracuse area will only pick up another coating to an inch of snow on Monday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Monday through much of Monday night for areas east of Lake Ontario due to several inches of snow expected to fall Monday into Monday night, especially across the Tug Hill and Western Adirondacks.

Highs on Monday will be in the mid to upper 30s, but a gusty west wind will make it feel more like the 20s.

Unfortunately those gusty west winds will also produce some additional lakeshore flooding and erosion along the eastern shores of Lake Ontario Monday afternoon and evening. Because of this there’s a Lakeshore Flood Warning in effect.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Another 1 to 4 or 5 inches of snow will fall east of Lake Ontario Monday night, while most will see little to no accumulation with a few snow showers possible. Lows will be between 25 and 30.

TUESDAY:

The weather looks nice and quiet with some sun at times on Tuesday as a little bubble of high pressure settles in. Highs will be between 35 and 40.