WATCH: Lighter snow and sleet from Monday’s storm

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Winter storm warning remains in effect for Central New York into Monday night for the combination of snow and ice.

KEY POINTS:

A winter storm will impact CNY through Monday night

A mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain Monday morning will transition to light snow Monday afternoon

An additional 1-3″ of snow is possible Monday afternoon.

Slippery and icy conditions for the Monday morning commute

The more westerly track of this storm means CNY is seeing a mix bag of snow, sleet, and freezing rain because of a nose warmer air in the upper levels of the atmosphere.

The are some areas mainly north and west of Syracuse back towards Lake Ontario and the Central and Western Finger Lakes that already received 6+ inches of snow by daybreak. It’s these areas farther north and west of Syracuse where we expect a more challenging Monday morning commute.

A brief lull in the precipitation Monday morning

Monday morning’s commute is a slow and slippery one. Plan to add more time, even possibly doubling your normal commute time to be safe.

After sunrise, we are done with the first part of our storm with temperatures in the low 30s which will help the road crews, especially near and east of I-81.

MONDAY AFTERNOON:

The next wave of widespread snow moves in CNY as the storm moves into New England.

Another 1 to 3 inches of snow is likely for many between about noon and 7 p.m. Monday. Winds will also crank up during the afternoon from the west-northwest as the storm starts to pull away with some blowing and drifting snow kicking up too.

MONDAY EVENING:

Winds are northwesterly and gusting over 30 mph which will lead to blowing and drifting snow

Getting some help from Lake Ontario

The Monday evening commute may be a slow go too, especially if we get a burst of snowfall from Lake Ontario. Eventually, we do transition to more localized lake effect snow Monday night.

Snowstorm totals, by 7 p.m. Monday will be close to a foot in some areas north and west of Syracuse.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Northwest winds will be gusting to 30-40 mph Monday night. This will produce some lake snow southeast of Lake Ontario, including the Syracuse area. Another 2 to 6 inches of additional snow is possible during this time.

Outside of the snow, we have colder air coming in. Although thankfully not as cold as this past weekend, temperatures will fall into the teens overnight with wind chills at or below zero.

TUESDAY:

Lake effect snow is expected to linger at least through lunchtime with another coating to an inch or two possible southeast of Lake Ontario, especially in the hills south of Syracuse.

It’s a brisk and cold day too with highs only reaching up to around 20, but wind chills likely starting at or below zero (-10 to 0)!

We should also see some sun develop Tuesday, especially for the afternoon as the air turns drier with high pressure building in during the day.