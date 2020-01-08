WATCH LIVE: 2020 N.Y. State of the State Address

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo is presenting his annual State of the State Address on Wednesday. He has already released a number of legislative items he would like lawmakers to tackle in 2020.
The Governor has already unveiled 34 legislative issues he would like to pursue, which are listed below.
- To prevent people who commit serious crimes in other states from owning a gun in New York
- Banning fentanyl analogs, a potentially deadly opioid, to help further combat the drug crisis in America
- Mandating automatic manual recounts of all close elections in the state
- Clarifying that a victim’s ability to consent is jeopardized whether they were voluntary or involuntarily intoxicated
- Banning single-use food containers and the sale of styrofoam packing peanuts
- Lowering prescription drug prices for all New Yorkers through a comprehensive three-part plan
- Advancing net neutrality protections in the U.S.
- Protecting consumers from abusive debt collectors
- Cracking down on retailers who sell illegal cigarettes
- Eliminating the “Pink Tax”
- Legislation to prevent sexual predators from using social media, dating apps and video games to exploit children
- Making the “New York Buy American” Act permanent
- Develop an innovative strategy to build high-speed rail in New York
- Increase transparency in healthcare costs
- Banning flavored nicotine vaping products and vaping ads aimed at youth
- Legalizing gestational surrogacy
- Combating the scourge of robocalls
- Banning untraceable “ghost guns” by requiring firearm parts to be treated as guns and have a serial number
- Growing New York’s craft beverage manufacturing industry by reforming antiquated prohibition-era laws
- Passing the first-in-the-nation inclusive equal rights amendment
- Expanding access to safe and affordable financial services
- Preserving 4,000 Acres of Land in the Mid-Hudson Valley
- Investing $9 Million in Unmanned Aerial System Experimentation and Test Facility at Griffiss International Airport
- Industry-Leading High Technology Companies to Create More Than 700 Jobs in and Near Rochester’s Downtown Innovation Zone
- Protecting the Health Lake George’s Waters
- Rebuilding the Mid-Station Lodge at Whiteface Mountain
- Transferring Pier 76 Tow Pound to Hudson River Park for Reuse
- Transforming Buffalo’s North Aud Block
- $300 million plan to reimagine the Erie Canal
- Creating the Empire Station Complex, a 21st Century transit complex on Manhattan’s West Side
- Creating the State’s First Comprehensive Education and Workforce Training Center in Syracuse
- Expanding New York’s $175 million workforce development initiative to meet emerging job demand
