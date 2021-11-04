Want to get your 5-11 year old vaccinated? Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon provides a plan to do so

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon shared the county’s plan for vaccinating 5 to 11-year-olds on Thursday.

The county received 9,449 completed surveys from parents across the county, McMahon said. Of the people who turned in surveys, 53.7% said that they want to get their children vaccinated as soon as possible.

McMahon said that 72.9% of respondents want to get their child vaccinated at their pediatrician’s office, 50.5% would opt for a school clinic, 38.6% want to go to a pharmacy, and 14.7% want to take their child to a community clinic.

From the feedback the county received in the surveys, the County Executive said that weekday evening or Saturday clinics are preferred and the county is “exploring various points of distribution.”

Beginning this Saturday, Syracuse City School District students 5 to 11 can get their vaccines at school clinics. The first clinic will be held Saturday at ITC school in Syracuse from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

Families of eligible students will receive a link to sign up from the school district, McMahon said. There will also be clinics Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

School districts in the process of setting up vaccine clinics include:

East Syracuse Minoa

Onondaga Central

LaFayette

Marcellus

Fayetteville-Manlius

West Genesee

Tully

Jamesville-DeWitt

Liverpool

Baldwinsville

Solvay

Westhill

All Saints School

Montessori School

McMahon said the dates and times of each are being established. The goal is to have the clinics on the schedule by next week.

McMahon said that by the end of the day Thursday appointments will be available on the county website for county clinics for 5 to 11-year-olds that will be held Monday and Friday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.