Little Rock mayor announces mandate for restaurants and bars to offer only takeout, curbside and home delivery

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. announced Thursday a mandate for restaurants and bars.
Mayor Scott announced starting Friday, all restaurants and bars can only provide takeout, curbside and home delivery.
The mayor also announced the city will waive restaurant zoning restrictions so they can turn into mini markets, but they cannot have more than 10 people inside at a time.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App