Watch: City of Fulton Christmas Tree Lighting

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The city will be shining bright Wednesday night, as Fulton is set for their annual Christmas tree lighting event.

This year’s Christmas tree lighting will take place virtually, but people can also view the tree in a drive-thru setting.

The tree is scheduled to be lit at 5 p.m., and you can watch the event in the video below:

If you want to drive by and see the Fulton Christmas tree in person, there will be carolers, Santa Claus and a candy cane giveaway.

The drive thru will take place on South 1st Street and cars are asked to enter from Oneida Street into the southbound lane. Cars can drive through until 6 p.m. or until candy cane supplies last.