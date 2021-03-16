WATCH LIVE: Colgate holds press conference about their run in the NCAA Tournament

(WSYR-TV) — The Colgate Raiders, with their 13th consecutive victory improved to 14-1 on this Covid-shortened season and is headed to Indianapolis for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship, which begins Friday.

Colgate captured its second Patriot League Men’s Basketball Championship in the last three seasons with an 85-72 victory over Loyola here Sunday afternoon.

The Raiders are a #14 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will face #2-seeded Arkansas on Friday. Tip time is set for 12:45 p.m.

The team is holding a press conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday. NewsChannel 9 will stream the event in the video player above.

