ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) - As the omicron variant surges around the country, Cornell University announced plans to vaccinate the entire campus population for the spring 2022 semester.

In a Tuesday morning message, Cornell Provost Michael Kotlikoff announced that all students, faculty, and staff will need to receive a COVID-19 booster shot by January 31 or 30 days after you become eligible. Those who get the booster must upload proof to the Daily Check.