Watch Live: Governor Cuomo hosts COVID-19 briefing at 11:30 a.m.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Cuomo is expected to hold a news briefing regarding COVID-19 at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
