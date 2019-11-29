New tree, but same tradition: Mayor, kids flip switch on Clinton Square Christmas tree

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Christmas Tree in Clinton Square, artificial instead of real for the first time, was lit in grand tradition on Friday evening.

Hundreds gathered to watch Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and assembled kids flip the switch.

New this year, the tree also has hundreds of ornaments in addition to the thousands of LED lights.

The Department of Parks, Recreation and Youth Programs say that while the one-time cost of the four-story tree, with thousands of LED lights, will be $50,000, taxpayers will save $37,000 each year in labor and overtime costs. It is estimated that over a ten-year period, nearly $400,000 will be saved.

Mobile users can watch here.