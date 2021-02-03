Local artists receive nominations for SAMMY Awards

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Every year the Syracuse Area Music Awards (SAMMYS) recognize local musicians and members of the music community.

Hosted by 95X’s Scott Dixon, the 2021 SAMMY nominees were announced virtually Wednesday morning. You can watch the nominations in the video player below.

Voting for the People’s Choice competitions are now open. Fans can cast their ballot for their favorites in four categories: Artist or Band, Livestream Event or Series, Academic or Musical Organization, and Venue. Vote now by clicking here to visit SyracuseAreaMusic.com.

The 2021 SAMMYS Awards Show will be held virtually and streamed live from SubCat Music Studios for free on March 5.

2021 SAMMY NOMINEES

Best Alternative

Chuck Schiele

Love Letters Mattydale Music Collective

No Thief, However Skillful Zach Blaszak

Homebrew Major Player

Upset City The Exploding Flowers

Strangers

Best Americana

Chocolate BonBon

Book of Names J. Schnitt

A Compass of Stars (The Quarantine Singles) The Dart Brothers

Strangest Wavelength Harmonic Dirt

Live At The Ridge Kid Roscoe

…And The Horse You Rode In On

Best Blues

JunioR

This’ll Hurt Tas Cru

DRIVE ON

Best Country

Brandon Scott

North Country Tink Bennett & Tailor Made

Hate The Game Whiskey Hollow Rush

Life, Love, Whiskey

Best Electronic

Asael

We Believed Empires in Orbit

Rave of the Damned Mazedude

MazeQuest 3 Original Soundtrack Shitnuts

Final Frontier The Stranger

Soundtrack for a Movie Not Yet Written

Best Hard Rock

Brand New Sin

Live At The Lost Caustic Method

No Retribution Cleansed In Embers

Misery Junexa

Lifeless MOTORLORD

Motorlord

Best Hip-Hop or Rap

Big Nate MG

The Story of MG Christenelle Diroc

Christenelle Diroc Def One

04/20 Vision MBK Richy

Throwaways Young Dellz

Riana’s Father

Best Jam Band

Ben Blujus

Believe In Music Chiggin

THXGVNG Vaporeyes

Cantrips The Z-Bones

Sweet Misery

Best Jazz

London McDaniel

Anatural Aphrodisiaca Stan Colella Orchestra

Just For Fun

Best Other Style

Amanda Rogers

Winter Butterfly DiCosimo/Pagán

Con Moto Letizia

YOU ARE NOT ALONE Lonnie Park and The Earth Band

My Earth Songs Redeemer Church Worship

Be Enthroned

Best Pop

Coughlin

Unlatch Diary DESTYNEE

Love&Art Jess Novak Band

Standing Now Nick + Noah

Fall Pat Tato

Good Grief

Best R&B

Chels

After Midnight Jaquiel

Summer Nights in the Southward Liam Alone

Liam Alone Live Sean McLeod

Freedom (Sean McLeod’s “A Soundtrack for Harriet Tubman”) Wavy Vibez

Only One (The Ep)

Best Rock

Atkins Riot

Couch Potato Krix Wiechmann and the Pallbearers

3 Hits From Hell Otherworldly Entity

Cataclysm Posted

Fantastic Invasion The Kiwis

Still Life – EP

Best Singer-Songwriter