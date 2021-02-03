Local artists receive nominations for SAMMY Awards

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Every year the Syracuse Area Music Awards (SAMMYS) recognize local musicians and members of the music community.
Hosted by 95X’s Scott Dixon, the 2021 SAMMY nominees were announced virtually Wednesday morning. You can watch the nominations in the video player below.
Voting for the People’s Choice competitions are now open. Fans can cast their ballot for their favorites in four categories: Artist or Band, Livestream Event or Series, Academic or Musical Organization, and Venue. Vote now by clicking here to visit SyracuseAreaMusic.com.
The 2021 SAMMYS Awards Show will be held virtually and streamed live from SubCat Music Studios for free on March 5.
2021 SAMMY NOMINEES
Best Alternative
Chuck Schiele
Love Letters
Mattydale Music Collective
No Thief, However Skillful
Zach Blaszak
Homebrew
Major Player
Upset City
The Exploding Flowers
Strangers
Best Americana
Chocolate BonBon
Book of Names
J. Schnitt
A Compass of Stars (The Quarantine Singles)
The Dart Brothers
Strangest Wavelength
Harmonic Dirt
Live At The Ridge
Kid Roscoe
…And The Horse You Rode In On
Best Blues
JunioR
This’ll Hurt
Tas Cru
DRIVE ON
Best Country
Brandon Scott
North Country
Tink Bennett & Tailor Made
Hate The Game
Whiskey Hollow Rush
Life, Love, Whiskey
Best Electronic
Asael
We Believed
Empires in Orbit
Rave of the Damned
Mazedude
MazeQuest 3 Original Soundtrack
Shitnuts
Final Frontier
The Stranger
Soundtrack for a Movie Not Yet Written
Best Hard Rock
Brand New Sin
Live At The Lost
Caustic Method
No Retribution
Cleansed In Embers
Misery
Junexa
Lifeless
MOTORLORD
Motorlord
Best Hip-Hop or Rap
Big Nate MG
The Story of MG
Christenelle Diroc
Christenelle Diroc
Def One
04/20 Vision
MBK Richy
Throwaways
Young Dellz
Riana’s Father
Best Jam Band
Ben Blujus
Believe In Music
Chiggin
THXGVNG
Vaporeyes
Cantrips
The Z-Bones
Sweet Misery
Best Jazz
London McDaniel
Anatural Aphrodisiaca
Stan Colella Orchestra
Just For Fun
Best Other Style
Amanda Rogers
Winter Butterfly
DiCosimo/Pagán
Con Moto
Letizia
YOU ARE NOT ALONE
Lonnie Park and The Earth Band
My Earth Songs
Redeemer Church Worship
Be Enthroned
Best Pop
Coughlin
Unlatch Diary
DESTYNEE
Love&Art
Jess Novak Band
Standing Now
Nick + Noah
Fall
Pat Tato
Good Grief
Best R&B
Chels
After Midnight
Jaquiel
Summer Nights in the Southward
Liam Alone
Liam Alone Live
Sean McLeod
Freedom (Sean McLeod’s “A Soundtrack for Harriet Tubman”)
Wavy Vibez
Only One (The Ep)
Best Rock
Atkins Riot
Couch Potato
Krix Wiechmann and the Pallbearers
3 Hits From Hell
Otherworldly Entity
Cataclysm
Posted
Fantastic Invasion
The Kiwis
Still Life – EP
Best Singer-Songwriter
Amanda Rogers
The Hallow
Colleen Kattau
Besos Kisses
Just Joe
Breakdown
Sydney Irving
Relax With Fiends
