Local artists receive nominations for SAMMY Awards

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Every year the Syracuse Area Music Awards (SAMMYS) recognize local musicians and members of the music community.

Hosted by 95X’s Scott Dixon, the 2021 SAMMY nominees were announced virtually Wednesday morning. You can watch the nominations in the video player below.

Voting for the People’s Choice competitions are now open. Fans can cast their ballot for their favorites in four categories: Artist or Band, Livestream Event or Series, Academic or Musical Organization, and Venue. Vote now by clicking here to visit SyracuseAreaMusic.com.

The 2021 SAMMYS Awards Show will be held virtually and streamed live from SubCat Music Studios for free on March 5.

2021 SAMMY NOMINEES

Best Alternative

Chuck Schiele
Love Letters

Mattydale Music Collective
No Thief, However Skillful

Zach Blaszak
Homebrew

Major Player
Upset City

The Exploding Flowers
Strangers

Best Americana

Chocolate BonBon
Book of Names

J. Schnitt
A Compass of Stars (The Quarantine Singles)

The Dart Brothers
Strangest Wavelength

Harmonic Dirt
Live At The Ridge

Kid Roscoe
…And The Horse You Rode In On

Best Blues

JunioR
This’ll Hurt

Tas Cru
DRIVE ON

Best Country

Brandon Scott
North Country

Tink Bennett & Tailor Made
Hate The Game

Whiskey Hollow Rush
Life, Love, Whiskey

Best Electronic

Asael
We Believed

Empires in Orbit
Rave of the Damned

Mazedude
MazeQuest 3 Original Soundtrack

Shitnuts
Final Frontier

The Stranger
Soundtrack for a Movie Not Yet Written

Best Hard Rock

Brand New Sin
Live At The Lost

Caustic Method
No Retribution

Cleansed In Embers
Misery

Junexa
Lifeless

MOTORLORD
Motorlord

Best Hip-Hop or Rap

Big Nate MG
The Story of MG

Christenelle Diroc
Christenelle Diroc

Def One
04/20 Vision

MBK Richy
Throwaways

Young Dellz
Riana’s Father

Best Jam Band

Ben Blujus
Believe In Music

Chiggin
THXGVNG

Vaporeyes
Cantrips

The Z-Bones
Sweet Misery

Best Jazz

London McDaniel
Anatural Aphrodisiaca

Stan Colella Orchestra
Just For Fun

Best Other Style

Amanda Rogers
Winter Butterfly

DiCosimo/Pagán
Con Moto

Letizia
YOU ARE NOT ALONE

Lonnie Park and The Earth Band
My Earth Songs

Redeemer Church Worship
Be Enthroned

Best Pop

Coughlin
Unlatch Diary

DESTYNEE
Love&Art

Jess Novak Band
Standing Now

Nick + Noah
Fall

Pat Tato
Good Grief

Best R&B

Chels
After Midnight

Jaquiel
Summer Nights in the Southward

Liam Alone
Liam Alone Live

Sean McLeod
Freedom (Sean McLeod’s “A Soundtrack for Harriet Tubman”)

Wavy Vibez
Only One (The Ep)

Best Rock

Atkins Riot
Couch Potato

Krix Wiechmann and the Pallbearers
3 Hits From Hell

Otherworldly Entity
Cataclysm

Posted
Fantastic Invasion

The Kiwis
Still Life – EP

Best Singer-Songwriter

Amanda Rogers
The Hallow

Colleen Kattau
Besos Kisses

Just Joe
Breakdown

Sydney Irving
Relax With Fiends

