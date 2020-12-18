Number of new COVID-19 cases remains steady in Oneida County, with over 1,500 new cases in last 7 days

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente Jr. held a press conference via Facebook Live Friday afternoon to update the community on the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, Picente Jr. announced 260 new cases of COVID-19 within Oneida County. According to the county executive, there have been 1,584 new cases of the virus within the last seven days. This represents little change from the week prior, as 1,576 people tested positive for the virus last week.

The number of Oneida County residents in the hospital battling COVID-19 is at 134, according to the county executive. This number has remained relatively unchanged over the last few days. 19 of those hospitalizations are people who live in Oneida County, but are in a hospital outside the county. To help manage the number of hospitalizations in the county, Picente announced Oneida County is adding 20 more hospital beds Friday.

Across the Mohawk Valley region, about 27% of hospital beds have been available over the past seven days. This represents a three percent increase since Picente’s last COVID-19 briefing.

If a region’s hospital bed capacity dips below 15%, the region could be subject to an Orange Zone, according to the State Health Department.

The good news is that the vaccine has arrived in Oneida County. According to the county, about 330 front line healthcare workers who deal directly with COVID-19 will be vaccinated by the end of the day Friday. Nursing home residents could receive a vaccine as soon as Monday.

Despite the vaccine being rolled out in Oneida County, Picente said the battle is not over.

“Vaccine is the light at the end of the tunnel, but the tunnel is long and we must remain diligent,” Picente Jr. said.

The county executive also recommended people celebrate their holidays differently this year in order to help avoid another COVID-19 spike in the new year.

