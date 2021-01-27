WATCH LIVE: Onondaga Co. and Kinney Drugs partner to make COVID-19 registration easier for seniors

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and John Marraffa of Kinney Drugs are announcing a new registration process to help seniors sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Onondaga County has been brainstorming a better way for seniors, who may not be tech-savvy but are among the most at risk, to register for the vaccine.

Appointments, released weekly online, fill up quickly with the high demand and short supply. The new process is expected to eliminate the frustration seniors have while trying to grab one of those coveted appointments.

