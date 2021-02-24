WATCH LIVE: Onondaga Co. Exec. speaks at coronavirus hearing Wednesday morning

(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon has been a fixture on local media since the COVID-19 pandemic began, delivering the latest updates on the virus in Central New York’s most populous county.

Wednesday, McMahon will have a new audience. He has been asked to testify before the House Committee on Homeland Security.

McMahon, and other top county officials have been at the forefront of the local response to the virus, from shutting down most nonessential activities to the reopening of businesses, schools, and coordinating vaccination efforts.

McMahon was invited by New York’s 24 Congressional District Rep. John Katko, who serves as the ranking member of the Homeland Security Committee.

Wednesday’s hearing is titled ‘Confronting the Coronavirus: Perspectives on the COVID-19 Pandemic One Year Later.’