SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon is scheduled to give an update regarding COVID-19 at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Click on the player above to watch the press conference live. If you see the weather radar in the video player, refresh the page closer to 3 p.m., and it should switch to the press conference.
For more news regarding COVID-19 and Onondaga County, click here.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Watch Live: Onondaga Co. Executive Ryan McMahon provides community with update regarding COVID-19 at 3 p.m.
- SU at North Carolina men’s basketball game postponed
- Elmira police officer charged after death investigation of Gary Strobridge
- Trump pardons former Congressman Chris Collins
- Parents in Romulus now facing charges after child drowned in October
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App