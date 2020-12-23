Watch Live: Onondaga Co. Executive Ryan McMahon provides community with update regarding COVID-19 at 3 p.m.

Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon is scheduled to give an update regarding COVID-19 at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Click on the player above to watch the press conference live. If you see the weather radar in the video player, refresh the page closer to 3 p.m., and it should switch to the press conference.

