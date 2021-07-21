WATCH LIVE: Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon makes announcement about ShoppingTown Mall

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The future of ShoppingTown Mall in DeWitt is about to get a bit clearer as Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon will be making an announcement at 1 p.m. at ShoppingTown Mall.

Back in April, local leaders sat down to debate what should happen to the site. Interested developers also had to submit plans for how the site should be renovated. Onondaga County purchased the property back late last year.

