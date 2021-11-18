A woman in her 20s passed from COVID-19 in Onondaga County, County Executive McMahon said

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman in her 20s and another in her 70s have passed away from COVID-19, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon shared in a press conference on Thursday. Both women had underlying conditions.

McMahon shared that 66 people has passed away from the virus since October 1 and of those people, 69% were unvaccinated.

There are 1294 active cases of COVID-19 in the county and 271 new cases today, with 23% being household contacts, he said.

“As Halloween hit, people started to go indoors,” McMahon said, and encouraged people to get their shots and mask up in public places, saying “we need people to asses why they aren’t vaccinated.”

He shared that when the county has looked at clusters of positive results, they have found evidence of workplace spread. He asked employers to look at their own policies and asked employees stay home when they feel sick and get tested.

A booster clinic will be held at the Civic Center on Tuesday, November 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Since children as young as five were approved to get the vaccine earlier this month, 2900 five to 11-year-olds in Onondaga County have received their first dose, McMahon said. This is collectively, with children receiving shots at their pediatricians, local pharmacies, along with school and local clinics. This age group still falls short of 10% vaccinated.

Earlier this month, McMahon shared plans for vaccinating children, including clinics at schools. In the coming weeks Wegmans and Kinney Drugs will sponsor clinics at the following school districts and schools: OCS, Lafayette, Baldwinsville, Liverpool, Clary School, Montessori School.

And children aren’t the only ones McMahon focused on in his briefing. He explained that everyone has to go to the grocery store including the elderly and those with underlying conditions.

“Be respectful and put a mask on [in the grocery store],” he said.

McMahon said that depending on how the rate of transmission changes going forward, a potential mask mandate is something he would consider moving forward.