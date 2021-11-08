Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announces $400k of vouchers for next round of Keeping it Local program

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced another round of the Keeping it Local gift card voucher program.

The program is in an effort to help locally owned restaurants recover from the pandemic.

McMahon said that beginning at noon on Thursday, November 11, $400,000 worth of vouchers will become available to the public. There is a limit of four vouchers per email.

For seniors who do not have a computer, an additional $75,000 worth of vouchers will become available Friday, McMahon said. Senior can call 211 beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday and may buy up to four vouchers. If seniors do not have emails, the vouchers will be sent to them in the mail.

McMahon said the money for this program comes from 2021 budget money set aside for pandemic response and recovery.

The County Executive said he wanted to remind the public to support local businesses after many of them went through major losses in 2020 from the pandemic.

He also shared that on Veterans Day 1000 $25 vouchers will be donated to Clear Path for Veterans for a giveaway as a way to thank veterans for their service.