WATCH LIVE: Schumer outlines COVID relief bill for Central New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer is visiting Syracuse Tuesday afternoon following the passage of the new COVID relief bill. The bill will deliver aid to local governments, stimulus checks for thousands of Central New Yorkers, rental assistance, and a child tax credit expansion.

Schumer will outline the details of the plan during a press conference in front of Syracuse City Hall at 12:30 p.m. NewsChannel 9 will stream the conference in a video player above.

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and Syracuse resident Tina Zagyva will join Schumer for his announcement of the impact more than $100 billion in funding will have on New York.