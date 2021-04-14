WATCH LIVE: Sen. Mannion and local educators highlight $1.1 billion in funding for schools and Pre-K programs

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Senator John Mannion is visiting the Park Hill School in the East Syracuse Minoa District (ESM) Wednesday afternoon, discussing the record $1.1 billion in education funding for local schools, as well as the expansion of Pre-K and early childhood learning programs.

Mannion will be joined by ESM’s superintendent Donna Desiato, Park Hill’s principal Pamela Buddendeck, local educators, and students, all of which will highlight the importance and impact of this funding for the Central New York community.

NewsChannel 9 will stream the event live at 1 p.m. in a video player above.