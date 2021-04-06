WATCH LIVE: Sen. Schumer visits Fulton, details child tax credit expansion

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The American Rescue Plan passed in March included an expansion on the current child tax credit that will provide thousands of dollars for families across Central New York.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is in Fulton Tuesday afternoon detailing the expansion, which will greatly impact the families in Oswego County. Oswego County has one of the highest rates of poverty in New York.

Schumer says the plan takes actions to combat child poverty across the nation and could cut it in half.

Schumer will also discuss the American Rescue Plan’s support for state and local governments, schools, transportation, pension reform, and funding for restaurants and more.

NewsChannel 9 will stream the event live in the video player above. It is expected to begin at 12:45 p.m.