WATCH LIVE: State of the County

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon will deliver his State of the County address at 5:30 on Monday evening at the Storer Auditorium at Onondaga Community College.
Among the priorities, McMahon will announce is a deal with Honeywell to acquire 40 acres of waterfront property on the west side of Onondaga Lake. He also will ask county lawmakers to support a deal with the city that will see a renovated Central Tech building in the city as the home of a STEAM SAchool for kids throughout the county.
The county executive will also propose a deal with the city to old Carnegie Library building to house the combined planning, economic development and business development teams of city and county government.
