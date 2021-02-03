Syracuse Fire Department commemorates fallen servicemen and servicewomen

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Fire Department is honoring the courage and sacrifice of all of the fallen servicemen and women who have lost their lives in the line of duty, as well as commemorating the nine firefighters who died in the 1939 Collins Block fire on its 81st anniversary.

On February 3, 1939, the deadliest fire in Syracuse history broke out in the Collins Block on East Genesee Street, between the State Tower and Courier buildings. After fighting flames, part of the building suddenly collapsed and trapped several firemen who were on the third floor of the building. Nine firefighters died that day.

On Wednesday, the fire department held its ceremony virtually. You can view the ceremony on the Syracuse Fire Department’s Facebook page.