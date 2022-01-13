Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh delivers updates for the City of Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh as he delivered his regular briefing to share news and updates with the City of Syracuse community on Thursday.

Mayor Walsh provided insight into the city’s COVID-19 policies and experiences, mask distributions, and winter plans. He also discussed some of the recent events that happened in Syracuse.

The mayor believes that we will likely have 1 to 2 more weeks of the omicron surge. “We’re gonna sound like a broken record, but we know what we need to do to mitigate the risk,” said the mayor. These mitigations include getting tested and wearing appropriate masks, such as an N95 mask. Mayor Walsh also mentioned that they will continue to offer pop-up vaccination clinics and community testing.

Mayor Walsh also commented on the city’s crime statistics. He mentioned that overall crime in 2021 was down, but violent crime increased 2%.

The mayor also commented on the need for local firefighters and police, with opportunities approaching in the near future to join these teams. He also spoke about the workforce development programs offered in the city, such as the Pathways to Apprenticeship program.

Mayor Walsh also discussed how the city will continue to handle the winter, as well as local events residents can appreciate in the winter time, such as sledding.