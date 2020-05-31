Watch Live: Syracuse Mayor Walsh and Onondaga County Executive McMahon to hold media briefing at 1:15 p.m. Local News Posted: May 31, 2020 / 01:09 PM EDT / Updated: May 31, 2020 / 01:21 PM EDT SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Walsh and Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon will hold a press conference at 1:15 p.m. after protests of George Floyd’s death got out of hand late Saturday night
