Syracuse Police Department holds press conference regarding recent incidents on Syracuse University campus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department held a press conference on Tuesday afternoon regarding the recent incidents that have happened on the campus of Syracuse University. In attendance were representatives from Syracuse University, the Syracuse Police Department, New York State Police, and the FBI.
You can click the player above to watch the entire press conference.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Host Chat 12.19.19
- $10.5 million state settlement for RGE, NYSEG’s 2018 ‘storm failures’
- Cuomo signs legislation aiming to fight zombie properties
- What’s next for President Trump?
- Picture of the Day: 12/19/19
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App