WATCH LIVE: Syracuse Police update homicide of 93-year-old at troubled apartment complex on James St.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is holding a press conference Thursday at noon. An update to the recent homicide at Skyline Apartments on James Street is expected.

On March 17, police were called to Skyline Apartments for a status check just after 1 p.m. and found the body of 93-year-old Concetta “Connie” Tuori.

Tuori’s death has highlighted the apartment complex’s many problems.

Skyline Apartments at the corner of Lodi and James Streets has gained status as one of the city’s most undesirable locations. Police Chief Kenton Buckner says his officers and other city resources spend most of their time at the building located at 753 James Street.

The building is managed by Green Skyline Apartments, LLC and the chief says that the location has a laundry list of issues. He calls it frustrating that management has not done enough to stop the criminal activity.

Green Skyline Apartments, LLC is run by Troy Green and his father Tim Green. Tim Green was a standout athlete at Liverpool High School, a two-time All-American as a football player at Syracuse University, played in the National Football League, and is a licensed attorney.

On Wednesday, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced the city is taking action against “nuisance abatement number one”, playing all legal cards they can. The city is filed a nuisance abatement notice and also filed a petition in supreme court to force Skyline Apartments to fix its code violations. The city also gave them an unfit declaration notice because Mayor Walsh says no human should be living in those conditions.