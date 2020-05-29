MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Madison County will hold its weekly COVID-19 briefing this afternoon. The briefing is expected to begin shortly after Governor Andrew Cuomo’s announcement.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: Madison County holds briefing on COVID-19
- Five New York regions can move into Phase Two
- WATCH: Stronger storms rolling through CNY this afternoon
- Governor’s order keeps malls closed on the day Destiny USA planned to reopen
- One local church offers drive-thru blessings as an alternative
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App