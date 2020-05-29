Live Now
WATCH: Madison County holds briefing on COVID-19

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Madison County will hold its weekly COVID-19 briefing this afternoon. The briefing is expected to begin shortly after Governor Andrew Cuomo’s announcement.

