WATCH: Mainly clear and cool, but not as chilly as last night

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

Smoke from the wildfires out west will cause the sun to be filtered right through Thursday but all in all the weather will be mainly quiet through the rest of the week. Click here for more details on the smoke filling the sky in CNY.

TONIGHT:

The sky will remain mainly clear of clouds, but the difference compared to Monday night will be a little breeze developing out of the south-southeast. This will help keep temperatures closer to 50 for a low which is some 10 degrees warmer than Monday night.

WEDNESDAY:

More of a southwest breeze will kick in Wednesday on the backside of high pressure leading to a warmer, summery midweek. Highs under a good deal of hazy (smoky) sun will likely end up being up near 80!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

It will be a mild Wednesday night with clouds increasing and possibly a shower/sprinkle after midnight. The combination of a breeze and clouds moving in will help keep it quite mild with lows dropping to within a few degrees of 60 come dawn Thursday.

THURSDAY:

A cold front will slide through first thing Thursday morning with plenty of clouds and possibly a shower/sprinkle or two in the morning, but for the most part it will be dry. We actually think some sun will develop to round out the day from northwest to southeast.

There will be a cool breeze blowing too which will make the 60s feel even cooler. Bottom line you will want to grab a light jacket/fleece when you head out on Thursday.

Even cooler air will be with us to end the week and into much of the weekend, but it will be good looking! Stay tuned for the details.