WATCH: Mainly dry and still a bit cool this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THIS AFTERNOON:

More clouds than not will be around this afternoon as a warm front nears the region with showers east of I-81 early this afternoon tapering off for the most part. The bulk of the rest of the day will end up being dry across much of CNY. Highs will be in the mid to perhaps upper 60s.

TONIGHT:

An area of low pressure will drop in from the north and west and could produce a steadier, heavier batch of rain and possibly an embedded storm or two near and after midnight. It will be a mild night with lows dropping to between 55 and 60.

WEDNESDAY:

A cold front will swing through CNY late Wednesday afternoon/early evening with some showers/storm. The best chance of storms will be across the Finger Lakes south and west of Syracuse. Highs Wednesday will be in the mid-70s and it should be a bit humid too.

THURSDAY:

A bubble of high pressure builds in Thursday and provides us with some great early summer weather! Sunshine and highs warming well into the 70s with lower humidity levels. Enjoy!