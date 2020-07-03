WATCH: Mainly dry, mild and muggy tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Syracuse recorded its seventh 90 degree day of the year on Thursday. That’s only the beginning of the hot stretch too.

FRIDAY EVENING:

A weak front will linger Friday but it doesn’t have a lot of moisture to work with. We won’t see widespread rain but we do have the chance for a couple scattered showers and storms this evening.

Any storm that does develop could bring with it damaging wind gusts and heavy rain, however, the threat for severe weather overall is low.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Any shower or storm that develops this evening tapers after sunset and we’re left with partly cloudy sky. It’s still muggy overnight with lows in the 60s.

SATURDAY, JULY 4TH:

Saturday isn’t quite as humid as Friday was. It’s still warm and we should see plenty of sunshine. Since the backdoor cold front is still trying to clear the area, there’s only a slight risk for a shower. Most, if not all, will stay dry. Temperatures continue to be above average and in the mid 80s.

There won’t be much of a wind (NW 5-10 mph) so there shouldn’t be too much of a chop on the lakes, the UV index will be very high though. Enjoy safely!

SUNDAY:

We’re cranking up the heat a little more on Sunday! This will be the beginning of a possible heat wave across CNY. It’s feeling more humid with highs near 90.

The best chance for a scattered shower will be to the northeast of Syracuse. Even then, it’s not a wash of a day.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

As the jet stream ridges, moves north of the Northeast, expect more heat and no real widespread rain.

Temperatures will be near 90 or better each day. We’re in for our 2nd heat wave of the year and will likely surpass our yearly average number of 90 degree days before the end of the week (average is 9).