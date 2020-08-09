WATCH: Mainly dry, milder and muggier tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:



Some clouds and just a slight risk for a passing shower or two mainly north and east of Syracuse tonight. Temperatures will be pretty warm. A bit more patchy fog is possible near Cortland and the Southern Tier. Lows will be in the upper 60s to around 70.

MONDAY:

High pressure moves to our east and our southwest wind will usher in a warmer airmass. It looks like we are pushing 90 degrees or a bit higher and the oppressive humidity returns too. Feel like readings for the second half of Monday will probably be well into the 90s.

Although there will be plenty of dry time, a few spotty showers and storms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Any storm that develops could be slow to move and produce some downpours. After sunset, we lose our daytime heating and the shower/storm threat will diminish.

MONDAY NIGHT:

A couple of evening storms will be possible, otherwise it will be a warm, muggy night with areas of fog and lows dropping into the low 70s.

TUESDAY:

The heat and humidity doesn’t break quite yet, in fact, it looks even a touch hotter Tuesday! It’s still very humid too. Feel like readings will be well into the 90s during the second half of the day once again too.

A slow-moving cold front is approaching the area during the afternoon and evening. This will bring a better chance for a few scattered showers and storms later Tuesday afternoon and evening.

WEDNESDAY:

In the wake of the cold front that is expected to pass through Tuesday night it will turn a bit cooler and less humid for Wednesday with just a lingering shower/storm or two possible mainly south and east of Syracuse. Highs will be in the mid-80s.