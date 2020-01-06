Closings
WATCH: Mainly quiet for most, but heavier lake snow east of Lake Ontario this afternoon

Local News
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)

THIS AFTERNOON:

Other than scattered snow showers and flurries mixed with a bit of graupel and rain at times the rest of the day will be pretty uneventful across most of CNY with little to no accumulation expected.

The exception will be across areas east of Lake Ontario, especially the Tug Hill where another 2 to 5 inches of snow will be possible this afternoon.

A Lake Snow Warning is now in effect through much of Monday night for areas east of Lake Ontario due to several additional inches of snow expected to fall this afternoon into tonight, especially across the Tug Hill and Western Adirondacks.

Highs on Monday will be in the upper 30s to possibly 40, but a gusty west wind will make it feel more like the 20s.

Unfortunately those gusty west winds will also produce some additional lakeshore flooding and erosion along the eastern shores of Lake Ontario Monday afternoon and evening. Because of this there’s a Lakeshore Flood Warning in effect.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Another 1 to 4 or 5 inches of snow will fall east of Lake Ontario Monday night, while most will see little to no accumulation with a few snow showers possible. Lows will be between 25 and 30.

TUESDAY:

The weather looks nice and quiet with some sun at times on Tuesday as a little bubble of high pressure settles in. Highs will be near 40.

