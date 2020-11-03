WATCH: Mainly quiet with temperatures rising overnight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

It was a chilly Election Day in CNY, but at least it was mainly dry. It definitely could have been better, but worse too. For more information on Election Day extremes in Syracuse click here.

TONIGHT:

High pressure slides off to our east late Tuesday night into Wednesday allowing a warm front to move through early Wednesday morning. Some clouds with some clouds and maybe a snow/mixed/rain shower or two will pass through in response to the warm front tonight, especially north of Syracuse. All in all though, it appears to be a mainly quiet warm front passage early Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY:

In the wake of the warm front Wednesday morning we will be off and running temperature wise as a southerly breeze brings in an unseasonably warm air mass with highs rising into the 60s some 20 degrees warmer than the first two days of the week!

What will make the 60s feel even better Wednesday will be a lot of sunshine throughout the day too!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

A breeze will persist and prevent temperatures from falling too much under a mainly clear sky. Lows will be near 45.

REST OF THE WEEK:

High pressure to the southeast will stay in control of the weather across Central New York Thursday, Friday and beyond! This will result in a pretty good deal of sun and unseasonably warm air for the next several days to come. Highs should make the 60s! It certainly will not look nor feel like November in CNY. Enjoy!