WHAT TO EXPECT: Mainly rain for Central New York overnight so when does the snow get going?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Still pretty mild this overnight, but Old Man Winter returns soon…

STORM SET UP:

A cold front slowly slides through late Wednesday night/early Thursday morning with rain mixing with and changing to snow and or a wintry mix by or shortly after daybreak Thursday.

The cold front is expected to stall out southeast of Central New York as a wave of low pressure (storm) develops and slowly rides up along the front southeast of the region late Thursday afternoon and night.

The storm and front slowly move farther to the east late Thursday night and Friday helping the weather around here quiet down, especially come Friday afternoon.

Total Storm snowfall accumulations for Central New York by Friday morning

STORM TIMELINE…

OVERNIGHT:

Rain showers move in this evening with a little higher terrain snow

Between about 5 and 9 am rain showers mix with and change to wet snow and a bit of a wintry mix from northwest to southeast across CNY. Little to no accumulation is expected for most by daybreak Thursday, but 2 to 4 inches is possible around the Tug Hill and Southern Adirondacks.

Temperatures cool into the low 30s by around daybreak Thursday.

THURSDAY:

The morning commute Thursday could be a bit slushy in spots, especially across the higher terrain and side streets, but overall roads should be primarily just wet to start the day for most.

Occasional light to moderate wet snow falls between 9 am and 4 pm with a little sleet and freezing rain possibly mixed in at times mainly south and east of Syracuse across the Southern Finger Lakes where a glazing of ice could develop on untreated surfaces.

Main roads should be primarily wet through lunch time but will be at least somewhat slick/sloppy over the higher terrain.

Between about 4 and 7 pm some steadier and heavier snow is slated to arrive and probably impacts the Thursday evening commute. Roads should become snow covered/slick during the late afternoon and evening hours as the heaviest snow moves in.

Temperatures drop from around 30 at lunch to the mid-20s by sunset.

Snowfall accumulations between sunrise and sunset Thursday should range from about 2 to 4 inches.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Thursday night is when the heaviest snow falls from this storm across Central New York with snowfall rates possible reaching and exceeding 1” per hour at times.

Roads are expected to be snow covered and very slick/sloppy with rough travel.

Snowfall accumulations of 4 to 8 inches is probable between sunset Thursday and sunrise Friday.

Lows Thursday night should drop to between 10 and 15.

Snowfall totals expected by daybreak Friday should range from about 6 to 12 inches for the majority, including Syracuse but upwards of 12 to 16” possible across the Tug Hill and Southern Adirondacks.

FRIDAY:

Roads will likely remain slick and sloppy for the morning commute Friday as the road crews play catch up working to remove the snow on area roads.

Primarily light snow falls Friday with another inch or two possible, especially during the morning.

Conditions gradually improve in time for the evening commute.

Friday is a bit brisk and colder with highs only around 20.

Some light snow/flurries linger through Friday afternoon before giving way to some localized lake effect Friday night south and southeast of Lake Ontario.

WEEKEND:

Other than a little bit of lake effect snow shower/flurry activity to start Saturday near and especially northwest of Syracuse, the weather looks quiet and cold with some sun Saturday and Sunday.

It turns more seasonable Sunday too. This is great news for all the winter enthusiasts, like skiers, snowshoers, snowmobilers, etc…