WATCH: Mayors from across NYS call for immediate funding for local governments

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Mayors from across New York State will gather Wednesday in the Atrium of Syracuse’s City Hall Commons to discuss the budgetary crisis cities and villages are facing and the need for immediate federal funding.
Those attending include:
- Mayor Ben Walsh and NYCOM Executive Committee Member
- Mayor Rich David, Binghamton and NYCOM President
- Mayor Svante Myrick, City of Ithaca
- Mayor Francis X. Murray, Rockville Centre and NYCOM First Vice President
- Mayor Kathy Sheehan, Albany and NYCOM Treasurer
- Mayor Robert T. Kennedy, Freeport and NYCOM Immediate Past President
- Mayor RuthAnn Loveless, Hamilton and NYCOM Executive Committee Member
- Mayor Gary McCarthy, Schenectady and NYCOM Past President
- Mayor Richard Milne, Honeoye Falls and NYCOM Past President
- Mayor Mark Olson, Fayetteville and President, Onondaga County Mayors’ Association
- Peter A. Baynes, NYCOM Executive Director
The event is expected to begin at 11:30 a.m.
