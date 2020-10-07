WATCH: Mayors from across NYS call for immediate funding for local governments

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Mayors from across New York State will gather Wednesday in the Atrium of Syracuse’s City Hall Commons to discuss the budgetary crisis cities and villages are facing and the need for immediate federal funding.

Those attending include:

Mayor Ben Walsh and NYCOM Executive Committee Member

Mayor Rich David, Binghamton and NYCOM President

Mayor Svante Myrick, City of Ithaca

Mayor Francis X. Murray, Rockville Centre and NYCOM First Vice President

Mayor Kathy Sheehan, Albany and NYCOM Treasurer

Mayor Robert T. Kennedy, Freeport and NYCOM Immediate Past President

Mayor RuthAnn Loveless, Hamilton and NYCOM Executive Committee Member

Mayor Gary McCarthy, Schenectady and NYCOM Past President

Mayor Richard Milne, Honeoye Falls and NYCOM Past President

Mayor Mark Olson, Fayetteville and President, Onondaga County Mayors’ Association

Peter A. Baynes, NYCOM Executive Director

The event is expected to begin at 11:30 a.m.