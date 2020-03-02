WATCH: Breezy, scattered rain showers, and 50s Monday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

MONDAY:

A few rain showers are moving in this morning with a bit of a wintry mix for the higher elevations, especially in Oswego County.

We’ll likely have a lull in the rain in the mid-afternoon with a chance of some sunshine too. A south-southwest breezy will help push temperatures into the low 50s for many.

More numerous rain showers will build in later in the afternoon into the evening commute.

MONDAY NIGHT:

A cold front will swing through Monday night with some evening rain. This is followed by cooler, drier air overnight with lows in the low to mid 30s.

TUESDAY:

Much of Tuesday looks dry and still pretty mild. But, after 2 or 3 pm a wave of low pressure riding along Monday night’s cold front will produce some rain across the region as it slides through into Tuesday night. Rain may even end as a bit of snow, mainly over the hills Tuesday night. Highs Tuesday will be near 45.

It turns more seasonable midweek and mainly dry too the way it looks now.

