WATCH: Mild for now in Central New York; wintry weather returns soon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – We ended the year mild, but we start the new year with changes in the weather.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON (NEW YEAR’S DAY):

The showers from Friday overnight were the forerunners of a more widespread area of rain and mild air headed our way for the first day of 2022. The steadiest of the rain looks to come later in the afternoon lasting into the night. There should be plenty of rain free periods up until this point.

It is even warmer for New Year’s Day as we end up around 50 degrees.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Change starts to come to Central New York Saturday night as temperatures begin to drop from the 40s into the 30s.

Rain should go to sleet and freezing rain by later this evening well north and west of Syracuse. This wintry mix works south overnight as the cold does the same. There is a good chance of a light glaze for most of us by morning.

SUNDAY:

The change from a wintry mix to snow continues Sunday morning. It is mostly snow from late morning into the afternoon for Central New York. A light accumulation of snow is possible.

The greatest chance for anything more than inch of snow will be along the Lake Ontario shoreline and areas in the North Country.

MONDAY:

Even colder air builds in Sunday night and Monday as high pressure and drier air arrives from Canada. Normally, given a warm Lake Ontario, we might be concerned about lake effect snow but given a generally north-northeast wind and the dryness of the air things are looking to be dry over us.

Monday turns into our coldest day of the winter season so far with highs only in the 20s! This cold will be quick to arrive but quick to depart as well. Temperatures are already moderating Tuesday and we could be back in the 40s by midweek.