WATCH: Mild overnight; sun makes a guest appearance Wednesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

OVERNIGHT:

Mostly cloudy with a lingering shower and or a touch of drizzle possible overnight, especially south of Syracuse. If you plan to travel tonight be aware that there could be areas of dense fog developing too.

Our streak of mild nights continues with lows dropping into the mid to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Although the sky won’t completely clear, it does turn even drier for the middle of the week with a bit of sun probably sneaking through the clouds at times Wednesday night. As a result, we’ll warm things up a bit. We should feel readings climb into the low 70s on Wednesday!

Average highs this time of year are in the low to mid 60s, average lows are in the mid-40s. Both the highs and lows will be about 10° higher than the average after Tuesday!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy with areas of fog and possibly a touch of mist south of Syracuse Wednesday night. Lows drop into the mid-50s.

LATE WEEK:

It stays unseasonably mild Thursday and Friday with a better chance of seeing more intervals of sunshine to round out the week. More breaks of sun should result in even higher temperatures too! We think there’s a good chance that readings top out near 75 both Thursday and Friday afternoon!