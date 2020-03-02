WATCH: Mild, rain returns by the late afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THIS AFTERNOON:

A warm front clears most of CNY and in its wake we will see and feel a taste of spring with some breaks of sun, a south-southwesterly wind and a mainly dry afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40s to mid-50s for most.

More numerous rain showers will build in late this afternoon into the evening ahead and with a cold front.

TONIGHT:

A cold front will swing through tonight with some evening rain. This is followed by cooler, drier air overnight with lows in the low to mid 30s.

TUESDAY:

Tuesday will start dry, but some rain showers will redevelop after 1 or 2 pm as a wave of low pressure riding along Monday night’s cold front will move in and produce some rain across the region. The storm system will slide through into Tuesday night and as the storm departs rain may even end as a bit of snow, especially over the hills Tuesday night. Highs Tuesday will be near 45.

It turns more seasonable and windy midweek with a bit of lake effect rain and snow, especially north of Syracuse.