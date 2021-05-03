WATCH: Mild with some showers tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Get ready for more rain this week… Another front will hang out near CNY and give us periods of rain the next couple of days. It’ll also play a big role in our temperatures dividing cooler air to the north and warmer air to the south. More details are below…

TONIGHT:

An area of low pressure will move just south of CNY tonight and produce some more rain. A tenth to a third of an inch of rain is possible. It’s another mild night with lows in the 50s and areas of fog could develop again too.

TUESDAY:

Few showers linger to start Tuesday, otherwise between about 9 am and much of the afternoon should stay rain-free. Highs on Tuesday are expected to be nice and mild with readings climbing into the upper 60s to mid-70s!

TUESDAY NIGHT – WEDNESDAY:

A stronger storm is expected to develop to the west along a cold front due to arrive in CNY later Tuesday night into Wednesday with more widespread rain and possibly even a storm or two.

This stronger storm will push the cold front through CNY from west to east Wednesday morning.

Highs with the rain Wednesday are expected to be in the upper 50s to low 60s to start the day, but behind the cold front temperatures will drop through the 50s and into the upper 40s by day’s end!

THURSDAY:

Yes, Thursday will be cool, but it is the only day this week we get through without any rain, plus some sun is expected too. Despite the strong/more direct May sunlight temperatures are not expected to get out of the 50s with a cool breeze to boot too.