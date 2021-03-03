WATCH: Milder now, but a chilly change is on the way

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THIS AFTERNOON:

Tuesday, temperatures only made it into the mid-20s but this afternoon readings will be up in the low to perhaps mid-40s with enough sunshine. A 10 to 15 mph west-southwest breeze will likely still add a bit of a chill to the air this afternoon, but all in all it will feel much better compared to Tuesday!

There will be some snow showers developing east of Lake Ontario this afternoon up near Watertown into the Tug Hill and a spotty snow and or rain shower or two MAY sneak into the Syracuse area towards sunset but overall, most will likely stay dry this afternoon.

TONIGHT:

A cold front will slide through CNY tonight. This brings with it some snow showers for all that could deposit a coating to an inch or two of accumulation. The hills south of Syracuse will have the best chance of seeing upwards of 2 inches tonight. Lows will drop to between 20 and 25 with a brisk wind providing wind chills in the single digits and low teens by daybreak.

LAST HALF OF THE WEEK:

Behind Wednesday night’s cold front, more unseasonably cold air will return for the last half of the week into the weekend with some wind to boot. The air will not be quite as harsh as the shot of arctic air that was over us Monday night and Tuesday, but still unseasonably cold and feeling more like January rather than March.

Highs on Thursday and Friday will struggle to make 30 with a brisk northwest wind between 10 and 20 mph with higher gusts which will make it feel more like the teens to around 20 both days. By the way, the average high for early March in Syracuse is near 40.

What about precipitation chances for the last half of the week? Other than some lingering flurries Thursday, especially in the morning, it looks quiet with more sun developing come Thursday afternoon.

On Friday, we should see at least some sun and maybe a few snow showers developing during the afternoon, but much of the day looks to be dry.