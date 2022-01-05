WATCH: Milder Wednesday before winter makes it comeback

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Ahh…we are thawing out into Wednesday, but the mid-winter chill will be back before the week is over.

WEDNESDAY:

It turns even milder for Wednesday with a gustier southerly wind. Don’t expect another bright and sunny day though, as any sunshine we have to start the day giving way to more clouds heading into the afternoon. Despite the clouds rolling in, temperatures should have no problem climbing into the 40s.

Keep in mind that the gusty wind will make it feel like it is in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT-THURSDAY:

A cold front comes through Central New York Wednesday night which helps usher in colder air and sets the stage for lake effect snow. The winds are going to settle in out of the west-southwest later Wednesday night through Thursday which puts any significant snow well north of Syracuse.

Although Oswego county is not included in the winter alerts, parts of northern Oswego County could see some of the lake effect as well. This would be mainly Pulaski and points north.

For the rest of Central New York, including Syracuse, there will be snow showers around with little if any accumulation expected through Thursday.

FRIDAY:

As things look now, a system moving along the East Coast Thursday night and Friday morning just grazes Central New York with a minimal impact.

However, the air aloft is still rather cold Friday, and the winds turn more northwesterly during the day. That will mean lake effect snow showers and even squalls close to Syracuse. It could turn out we see more snow from the lake effect than from the East Coast storm!