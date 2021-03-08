WATCH: Milder with more clouds, but most will stay dry tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TONIGHT:

A weak clipper will scoot through CNY tonight and keep us pretty cloudy and possibly produce a spotty light rain/snow shower or two. It will be a much milder night with lows in the low to mid 30s.

TUESDAY:

After a gray start to Tuesday in the wake of the weak clipper, a new area of high pressure will slide in from the west and help provide some developing sun Tuesday afternoon. Highs on Tuesday will be near 45, so even milder than Monday.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

High pressure will be overhead Tuesday night providing us a clear to partly cloudy sky with lows between 25 and 30.

WEDNESDAY:

High pressure will then slide east of CNY to or just off the East Coast Wednesday. This will result in a southerly breeze across the region on the backside of the area of high pressure leading to highs likely getting up to around 60 Wednesday! Hellooo…Spring Fever!!

THURSDAY:

We will stay breezy and probably be even milder but have a chance for a little rain shower activity Thursday before we start to cool off some by the end of the week.

By the way, if you are looking to wash your vehicle and or go for a walk/run it appears the weather will be cooperative through Wednesday! Enjoy!