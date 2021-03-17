WATCH: Milder with rays of golden sun on this St. Patrick’s Day afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THIS AFTERNOON (ST. PATRICK’S DAY):

Clouds are breaking up some and allowing for intervals of sunshine this afternoon thanks to a little, weak area of high pressure moving in. Yes, a little luck of the Irish taking place this afternoon! 😊

It will be milder too thanks to the added sun with highs getting into the upper 40s and low 50s. Enjoy!

TONIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy tonight with a shower possible toward daybreak as a cold front nears. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s.

THURSDAY:

We next watch Thursday and Thursday night closely as a storm moves south of us and colder air oozes in from the north at the same time.

The early morning starts dry, but after sunrise rain moves into Central New York, however, there will likely be a sharp cut off between rain and no rain being the NYS Thruway. The farther south you are the higher the chance is for rain. For areas east of Lake Ontario there may actually be little rain Thursday.

For areas of CNY that do get wet, the rain likely mixes then changes to wet snow by the late afternoon/early evening. The rain to snow changeover would first occur over the higher terrain and then for all before tapering off for most during the evening.

A minor slushy snow accumulation of a coating to a couple inches is possible late Thursday afternoon and evening, especially over the higher terrain south of Syracuse.

SNOWFALL FORECAST NOON THURSDAY THRU 11PM THURSDAY NIGHT

Regardless of how much snow falls Thursday afternoon/night it will be brisk and cool with a clearing sky for the end of the week.