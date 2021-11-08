WATCH: More clouds Tuesday but will it rain?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

OVERNIGHT:

Our sky becomes partly to mostly cloudy tonight ahead of a slow-moving cold front approaching the area. Thanks to a milder air mass and clouds rolling in temperatures should not cool any lower than the upper 30s to mid-40s for most of CNY. That makes it the ‘mildest’ night we’ve seen in the last week.

TUESDAY:

High pressure will slowly be giving more and more ground to a cold front inching towards the area from the northwest. What does that mean for the weather on Tuesday here?

Well, we think the sky features more clouds than not, but it should stay dry with highs not quite as warm as Monday. Highs are expected to be up around 60.

TUESDAY NIGHT – WEDNESDAY:

Cold front with a weak wave of low pressure slides through the area later Tuesday night/early Wednesday with some showers probably accompanying the front, but that’s about it.

We turn breezy and more seasonable for Wednesday with developing sunshine as high pressure builds in. So, all in all midweek looks pretty good too!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT – THURSDAY:

High pressure slowly slides east of the area later Wednesday night probably leading to a little breeze towards Thursday morning.

It’s a seasonably chilly night with lows bottoming out in the low to mid 30s under a mainly clear sky much of the night and light winds likely leading to areas of frost.

On Thursday, the pressure gradient between the area of high pressure sliding farther east of us and a cold front approaching from the west will be tightening resulting in a pretty good breeze developing. That breeze out of the southeast should help push temperatures well into the 50s to near 60 Thursday afternoon, despite the added clouds.

There’s also a slight chance of a passing shower Thursday thanks to a warm front pushing into the area during the day, but for the most part Thursday is a dry day.