WATCH: More heat and humidity heading into the weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Milder with a clear to partly cloudy sky Thursday night.

It won’t be quite as cool and comfortable as the past few nights. Syracuse will drop into the low 60s but there will still be some 50s in outlying areas.

FRIDAY:

High pressure continuing to camp out nearby keeping us protected for the fifth day in a row with no rain!! The result will be a good deal of sun with a warm high well into the 80s and a bit more humidity too.

Below are the rain chances for the upcoming week and clearly show the drier pattern continuing across CNY with the low chances of rain which certainly isn’t a bad thing!

WEEKEND:

The weekend is looking not too bad with plenty of dry time, but a weakening front is expected to try to push in from the northwest late Saturday/Sunday. This may result in a couple of spotty showers and storms developing towards Saturday evening into Sunday.

The best chance to see a few showers and storms over the weekend looks to be north and east of Syracuse due to the front falling apart just to the north and east. The humidity also rises with highs in the mid to upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday.