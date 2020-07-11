WATCH: More numerous showers and storms move through this evening

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Syracuse recorded its 14th 90 degree day of the year Friday afternoon, but the consecutive 90+ degree stretch ended Saturday for Syracuse with a high just shy of 90 for the first time since Friday July 3rd!

The record of 8 consecutive 90+ degree days in a row will continue to stand alone as the longest heat wave in Syracuse’s recorded history.

TONIGHT:

A cold front is approaching us from the west and will swing through mid to late this evening with some more showers and storms. Any storm that develops will be capable of producing wind gusts upwards of 50 to 60 mph, small hail and very heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding in spots too.

It will be pretty balmy still and muggy, but it will turn a little cooler and less humid after midnight behind the cold front. Lows will be in the 60s to around 70.

SUNDAY:

A second cold front approaches Central New York on Sunday but by the time it gets here it won’t have as much moisture to work with as Saturday’s front. For this reason any showers or storms that do develop on Sunday will likely be widely scattered and mixed with intervals of sunshine. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s and it will still be humid, but not as sticky as it’s been the last several days.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

Behind second cold front we will feel even more relief from the heat and the humidity to start the new work week! Temperatures end up closer to 80 Monday and Tuesday with lower humidity and just a few scattered showers/storms possible Monday and a spotty shower or storm or two Tuesday.