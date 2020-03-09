WATCH: More spring-like weather, many in the 60s Monday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

MONDAY:

Enjoy another nice spring-day! Sunshine and southwesterly breezes bring high temperatures into the low 60s. Not a bad day to take your lunch break outdoors.

We see more in the way of clouds in the afternoon, but if we can hold them off long enough mid 60s are quite possible.

While quite warm, even reaching the mid 60s would not be high enough to break the record high for the date. The record for Monday is 78 set just a few years ago in 2016!

TUESDAY:

Our streak of dry days comes to an end on Tuesday.

An approaching cold front means rain is likely, although the amounts aren’t particularly high. Most end up with a quarter to a third of an inch of rain before it tapers late in the day.

In spite of the rain it remains relatively mild Tuesday with highs in the low 50.